Thame stately home opens its gounds for charity

A 16th century Tudor palace in Thame is opening its doors for an exclusive grounds tour in aid of women’s health.

The historic Rycote Park was once frequented by royalty, including Henry VIII and Queen Elizabeth I, and still bears the stamp of Capability Brown.

Money raised from the event on June 20 will go to the charity Wellbeing of Women, which funds medical research into female health conditions such as pregnancy, childbirth and gynaecological cancers.

The visit to Rycote Park will begin at 10am with coffee and tea in the 18th century barn, followed by an introductory talk on the history of the estate from Sarah Taylor, past High Sheriff of Oxfordshire. She and her team will then lead a tour of the chapel, which dates back to 1449, and the historic grounds and gardens.

Wellbeing of Women spokesman Alice Pakenham said: “We are exceptionally grateful for this unique opportunity to visit Rycote Park and excited to see the exquisite gardens.”

Tickets, £45, can be booked at www.wellbeingofwomen.org.uk/event/rycote-park-gardens-tour-and-lunch or call 020 3697 7000.