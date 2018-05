Oxford-based charity UCARE is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a sea of pink tulips throughout Oxfordshire.

The pink tulip is the logo of the charity, which raises funds for research and awareness into urological cancers.

Thame Town Council is helping to raise awareness, with a display of pink tulips, planted last autumn.

UCARE senior executive Valerie Berry said: “We are delighted that the UCARE tulip bulbs have been planted in Thame, helping us raise awareness of the work we do.”