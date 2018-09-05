Thame Rotary members and guests take a tour of Midsomer country

Thame and District Rotary members, family and friends were given the guided tour of locations in Thame which appeared in the hit TV series of Midsomer Murders.

The tour was given by Tony Long of Thame Players and Erroll Bateman of Rotary, two of the official Thame Midsomer guides.

Graham Colverson, Thame & District Rotary Club president, said: “Our group thoroughly enjoyed the tour and learned about some interesting historical facts about Thame during the English Civil War and beyond. We recommend taking this tour to anyone interested in local history.”

Visit www.thame.rotary1090.org and for more on the tours visit https://www.visitmidsomer.com/midsomer-tours-walks-tall-thame/