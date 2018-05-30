Thame Players welcome stand-up comedian for story of his debut

Thame Players are hosting another brilliant show in the popular genre of stand-up comedy.

In My Dog’s Got No Nose, being performed at the Players Theatre on Friday, June 1 at 7.45pm, Giles Shenton (‘Old Herbaceous’) returns with a ‘thought-provoking’ and ‘wonderful piece of theatre’ about a man preparing to fulfil his lifelong ambition to be a stand-up comedian.

In a funny and bittersweet story, Giles takes the audience on a journey through the events surrounding a stand-up comedian’s first-ever performance. His debut is the fulfilment of a lifelong dream which features stand-up comedy, unrequited love, animal lovers, facts of life, sibling rivalries and mercy killing as just some of the elements.

You will discover that both man and performance are not quite what they seem.

The play, which “puts one in mind of Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads”, is written by Ron Aldridge, directed by Simon Downing and produced by Kick in the Head.

Tickets are £12 (no concessions) from Spear Travels, Greyhound Walk, Thame, call 01844 217228 or from www.thameplayers.co.uk

Thame Players is a registered charity run entirely by volunteers offering a varied range of productions all year round, from serious theatre to comedy and pantomime, including their own productions, visiting shows, and film screenings by Thame Cinema 4 All. For more information about Thame Players and how to join them as a member or a friend, call 07938 857291 or visit www.thameplayers.co.uk