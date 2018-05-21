Thame Mayor gives out charity cash

Councillor Tom Wyse with Amy Spicer and John Hulett of the Red Kite Family Centre
At the annual meeting of the Thame Town Council on May 8, outgoing mayor Tom Wyse presented a cheque for £5,874 to Amy Spicer and John Hulett of the Red Kite Family Centre.

A cheque for the same amount was handed to Alison Champken-Woods, from Thame & District Day Centre.

During his year in office, the mayor held many fundraising events in aid of his charities, including a cinema evening, music concert, golf day, bowls match and snooker contest, raising an impressive £11,748. The Red Kite Family Centre provides parents and their children with resources and activities to enhance physical, mental and social development.

Thame & District Day Centre provides day care, support and friendship to older people living locally.