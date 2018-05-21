Thame Mayor gives out charity cash

At the annual meeting of the Thame Town Council on May 8, outgoing mayor Tom Wyse presented a cheque for £5,874 to Amy Spicer and John Hulett of the Red Kite Family Centre.

A cheque for the same amount was handed to Alison Champken-Woods, from Thame & District Day Centre.

During his year in office, the mayor held many fundraising events in aid of his charities, including a cinema evening, music concert, golf day, bowls match and snooker contest, raising an impressive £11,748. The Red Kite Family Centre provides parents and their children with resources and activities to enhance physical, mental and social development.

Thame & District Day Centre provides day care, support and friendship to older people living locally.