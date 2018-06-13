Thame enjoys carnival capers in glorious sunshine

The streets of Thame came alive as the carnival brought fun and colour for a day.

Thame Carnival was held on Saturday, June 9, raising funds for schools in the town.

The parade from the town centre - with a theme of Countryside - set off around noon and was followed by a fete and dog show at the Southern Road Recreation Ground.

Spectators enjoyed a flypast during the afternoon of entertainment, in glorious sunshine.

Fun activities included a huge bouncy castle, egg throwing, duck fishing, learn an instrument, go karts, bottle tombola, Lionel the ride-on train, stilt walkers and much more.

The arena and stage kept the fun going with fire service obstacle course, dancing and student music showcase.

Crowds enjoyed plenty of food and drinks with a licensed bar, Pimms Tent, ice cream and burgers, gin stall, pizza, frozen yoghurt, North Indian and Caribbean hot food, and more.