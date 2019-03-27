Thame Concert Band celebrate music from across the British Isles for spring concert

A United Kingdom is the theme for a spring concert being performed by Thame Concert Band.

Whether you enjoy listening to Queen, Tom Jones, Adele or Gilbert and Sullivan, all the artists have one thing in common - they are all British.

The band will present ‘A United Kingdom: a celebration of music from across the British Isles’ at Christchurch, Thame, on Saturday, April 27, at 4pm. Doors will open at 3.30pm.

A band spokesman said: “British music is amongst some of the best in the world and Thame Concert Band would like you to join them for a quintessentially British musical celebration.”

Directed by Callum Rookes of the Band of The Coldstream Guards, the community band would love for everyone to join them to revel in the atmosphere of what is sure to be a great afternoon.

Tickets are £5 in advance and £7 on the door and are available now from tcbticketing@gmail.com