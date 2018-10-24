Thame Concert Band celebrate 25 years with concert

Musicians of the Thame Concert Band are celebrating the 25th anniversary this autumn.

What began as a small group of dedicated musicians who joined together to create the band in 1993 is still going strong today.

Steered by musical director and Band of the Coldstream Guards member Callum Rookes, the band has made its home in Christchurch.

Thame Concert Band has become an important part of the community throughout the years and has entertained a dedicated audience base with a substantial amount of concerts, most recently its very successful Last Night Of The Proms show.

On Saturday, November 3, the band will be celebrating everything that has happened over the past 25 years alongside members old and new with an informal play day and concert. Members look forward to being joined by friends and family for a relaxed afternoon of music, chat and cake.

The band has many concerts planned for the remaining months of 2018, including an appearance at the switch-on of the Thame Christmas Lights and their own Christmas concert on December 15.

A band spokesman said: “We are very excited about what the future will bring and would like to thank everyone for their support over the years - here’s to the next 25 years!”