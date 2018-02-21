Thame Concert Band boost two good causes in town

Donations to two good causes in Thame have been made following funds raised over the festive season.

Thame Concert Band accompanied more than 800 people and families singing traditional carols in what has become a popular event on Christmas Eve in Thame town centre.

The annual Christmas carols around the tree event has now run for 12 years. Members of Barley Hill Church organised mulled wine and mince pies, helped by a grant from ‘Thame Music in the Park’.

Donations collected from the audience raised over £600 and this was donated to two local good causes and a presentation of the cheques has been made.

Conductor of the band Callum Rookes presented a cheque to Thame Youth Café manager Nick Francis. TYC is a hub for young people aged 11 - 16 in Thame run by volunteers who support them, provides a safe environment for them to meet, enjoy a variety of activities and enjoy some refreshments.

Fiona Lindsay presented a cheque to John Hulett, trustee of the Red Kite family Centre.

Thame Concert Band are now busy rehearsing for their next concert on April 7 at Christchurch at 4pm.

Entitled ‘Young at Heart’ music will feature Harry Potter, Toy Story, How to train your Dragon and many more. Tickets are £5 for adults, free for children and all are welcome. Call 07834 809246.

The band is also seeking new players to join the band. It is a friendly group so whether you are an experienced player or a bit rusty, you are welcome to get in touch. The band meets at Christchurch in Thame on a Tuesday evening. Visit www.thameconcertband.org.uk