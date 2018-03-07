Thame Chamber Choir prepare to Make A Joyful Noise

Thame Chamber Choir presents Make a Joyful Noise, a concert at St Mary’s Church, Thame, on Saturday, March 10, at 7.30pm.

The evening will include masterpieces by Byrd, Haydn – a chorus from ‘The Creation’ – and Mendelssohn, and features the famous ‘Miserere’ by Allegri.

These pieces, and all the music in the concert, are settings of psalms. The programme also includes former Lord Williams’s School pupil Howard Goodall’s version of ‘The Lord is my Shepherd’, better known as the signature tune for ‘The Vicar of Dibley’.

Tickets for the concert are £12, concessions £10, and are free for under 18s. They are available from the Book House, High Street, Thame (tel: 213032) and at the door.