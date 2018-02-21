Thame Chamber Choir prepare to make a joyful noise

Thame Chamber Choir will be making a noise - a joyful one though.

The choir’s concert in St Mary’s Church, Thame, on Saturday, March 10, entitled ‘Make a Joyful Noise’, includes masterpieces by Byrd, Haydn – a chorus from ‘The Creation’ – and Mendelssohn, and features the famous ‘Miserere’ by Allegri.

The choir will be directed by Duncan Aspden.

This so impressed the 14-year-old Mozart that, having heard it during a visit to Rome, he is reported to have later written out the whole piece from memory!

These pieces, and all the music in the concert, are settings of Psalms, and the programme also includes former Lord Williams’s School pupil Howard Goodall’s version of ‘The Lord is my Shepherd’, better known as the signature tune for TV’s ‘The Vicar of Dibley’.

Tickets for the concert cost £12, concessions £10, and are free for under 18s. They are available from the Book House, Thame High Street, call 213032, and at the door.

For further information contact Peter Smith on 01844 212900, 07785 258156, or email peter@pjs-marketing.co.uk