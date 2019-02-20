Thame Chamber Choir bring Myths and Legends to anniversary concert

You’re sure of a big surprise as Thame Chamber Choir launches into its anniversary year with a treat of a concert in town.

Demons, goblins, elves, werewolves - and even teddy bears! These and more can be found in the musical woods at Thame Chamber Choir’s unique concert on Saturday, March 16, in St Mary’s Church, Thame, at 7.30pm.

‘Myths and Legends’ is the title of the concert which, for the first time, features former BBC Young Musician and choir member Anna Markland.

Anna will play piano solos by Debussy, Rachmaninov Mussorgsky and Ginastera and the concert will be directed by Duncan Aspden.

Meanwhile the choir, and its children’s choir, TCC2, will contribute pieces by Ravel, Schumann, Weelkes and Whitacre, including the intriguingly-named ‘Leonardo Dreams of His Flying Machine’.

2019 is Thame Chamber Choir’s 20th anniversary season, and to celebrate this, there will be one more surprise - and another first – only to be revealed on the night.

Tickets can be purchased in advance from The Book House, Thame, by calling 01844 213032, price £10, and on the door, price £12. Under 18s are admitted free, and students for £5, on the door only. Or visit wegottickets.com

Visit www.thamechamberchoir.org