Thame businesses back Rotary’s community scheme

An enterprising scheme organised by Thame & District Rotary sees employees from local businesses joining together to undertake community projects during company time.

In April two groups of volunteers redecorated the staffroom and vets’ offices at Lewknor’s Blue Cross.

On May 4, a team of 10 volunteers created an allotment out of an overgrown patch of ground, for pupils with social, emotional and mental health needs at Chilworth House School, Wheatley.

Headteacher Michelle Johnson said: “Access to an allotment is a really valuable resource for the development of the pupils’ life skills, which is extremely important for children with special needs. Also, the vegetables grown will be used to educate the children about healthy diets.”

The companies supporting the Business in the Community scheme this year are Kubota Ltd, Lightfoots Solicitors, Lucy Electric Ltd, Oxfordshire Golf Hotel & Spa, Richardsons Chartered Accountants and Waitrose. There has also been a fantastic response from employees of these companies volunteering to do the work.

Thame Rotary president John Singer said: “I was overwhelmed by the response from businesses I visited, as almost all of them immediately confirmed their support. In fact, I soon stopped as there was a danger we would have too many!”

Rotary invites charities and groups with suitable projects to contact the club via www.thame.rotary1090.org