Teenager from Chinnor to join Euro scout camp in Netherlands

A teenager from Chinnor is to represent the UK at a scouting event in the Netherlands.

Haidee Owen, 16, will attend the European scouting event, Roverway 2018, a gathering of scouts and guides aged 16 to 22 from July 21 until August 2.

Haidee said: “This will be my first taste of international camping and I can’t wait to get over there and start making connections. I think it’s a great experience to have, and to experience the different cultures and learn the different skills. From previous events the atmosphere looks great and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

The UK scout contingent to Roverway will be made up of over 300 participants and they will join more than 3,000 other young people from almost all European nations, for nine days of adventure, fun and learning skills for life.

All the UK scouts taking part will gather in Amsterdam to see the sights of the city and then arrive at The Hague for a beachside opening ceremony.

They will split up into small multi-national teams to undertake a journey around the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg.

During this journey participants will be challenged to camp in a unique location, such as a beach, carry out community work in support of the people in the towns and villages through which they are travelling, and ride a classic Dutch tandem bike as part of their journey.

All 3,000 participants will get back together at Scoutinglandgoed Zeewolde, built on reclaimed Polerland to the east of Amsterdam. Here all the scouts attending will try a range of water activities, with training and development sessions.

Chief Scout Bear Grylls wished participants well and said: “I’d just like to say a massive good luck to our brilliant UK contingent. They are heading off on the trip of a lifetime. The diversity of people they will meet will remind us all about what the world has to offer. They will experience new cultures and make many new friends, becoming ever more tolerant and caring about others through this experience.”