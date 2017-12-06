Teenage pianist wows at sellout concert in Thame

A spellbinding performance by 16-year-old piano prodigy George Harliono wowed the audience at Lord Williams’s Festival Chorus concert on Saturday evening.

George, who played Rachmaninov’s Second Piano Concerto in C minor, studies at the Royal College of Music and is one of the youngest students to attend there.

He was accompanied by Ealing Symphony Orchestra under the leadership of conductor John Gibbons.

The audience were also treated to a rousing performance of the popular Carmina Burana by Carl Orff with soloists Helen Winter, Benjamin Lewis and Caspar Singh, and a lesser known extraordinary work, The Blacksmiths by George Dyson, both sung by Lord Williams’s Festival Chorus, accompanied by the ESO.

LWFC president Adrian Thompson said: “What an amazing concert. I feel absolutely privileged to have witnessed such a young, gifted pianist playing a remarkable piece. A truly unforgettable evening.”

The next Lord Williams’s Festival Chorus concert is on March 17 at Thame Leisure Centre and will feature Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto, Fauré’s Pavane and Elgar’s The Music Makers. For details visit. www.lordwilliamsfestivalchorus.org.uk