Teams invited to play at Mayor of Thame’s charity golf day held at Studley Wood

Teams are being invited to sign up for the Mayor of Thame’s charity golf day taking place this spring.

Cllr Tom Wyse will be hosting the event at Studley Wood Golf Club on Friday, April 20, and funds raised will be in aid of his chosen charities.

They are the Red Kite Family Centre, which provides a range of play sessions for families and children, including teenage parents and children with disabilities, as well as offering families support and advice on a range of topics.

The other cause is the Thame and District Day Centre which provides day care for elderly, frail and socially isolated people in the area. The centre is open three days per week and is run by a manager and deputy manager but relies heavily on the support of local volunteers.

Teams of four players - ladies, mens and mixed - are welcome to take part in the golf day, which tees off at 10.30am.

There will be a range of prizes to be won, including nearest the pin, straightest drive, and more.

Entry is £60 per person (£30 for Studley Wood members), and this includes coffee and bacon roll on arrival, 18 holes of golf, a two-course meal, team prizes, plus a raffle and auction will be held.

There is the opportunity to sponsor a hole for £100.

Buggys will be available but must be pre-booked via the pro shop.

For more details and booking forms call 01844 260495, or email rosie.collins@thametowncouncil.gov.uk and please book by April 6.

Contact the pro shop for buggys on 01865 351122.