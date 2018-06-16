Take your flags to summer proms concert in Thame

A summer proms concert in Thame is set to raise the roof.

Prepare for a rousing performance and much flag waving as Lord Williams’s Festival Chorus take to the stage at Thame Leisure Centre for a sensational summer proms concert on Saturday, July 7, at 7.30pm.

This will be their last concert under the leadership of John Gibbons who, after 13 years with the chorus, is leaving due to an incredibly busy schedule of commitments.

Vaughan Williams will take centre stage with the mesmerising Toward the Unknown Region and Zadok the Priest, I Was Glad.

There will be prom’s favourites Jerusalem and Land of Hope and Glory which will be sure to raise the roof.

BBC Young Musician of the Year 2012 Laura van der Heijden will delight with Dvorak’s Cello Concerto in B minor.

Tickets are only available for purchase in advance.

Tickets are £15 (under 18s £5) and include light refreshments. Available online at Eventbrite via lordwilliamsfestivalchorus.org.uk