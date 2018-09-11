Take part in culture survey for Thame and discover just what’s on your doorstep

A survey is being held to discover more about the cultural life in Thame and how much residents and visitors know about what’s on offer.

The survey organisers hope that by taking part, people will find just exactly how much there is to enjoy on their doorstep.

Jacob at Thame Museum

Could you answer these questions - where can you go locally to:

Watch an animated film about an 11-year-old girl’s courage on the streets of Kabul?

Spend an evening with John Challis, star of Benidorm and Only Fools and Horses?

Hear about the canal that Thame might have had?

A spokesman said: “You’ll be Thame’s top culture vulture if you can answer these questions! But if you couldn’t, maybe it’s because you didn’t realise that Thame has its very own theatre and museum.

“You’d be excused for not having noticed them - the theatre is inside a 100-year-old church hall just off Upper High Street and the museum is inside the former magistrates court building at the lower end of the High Street.”

The Players Theatre puts on a wide range of entertainment throughout the year – from plays and pantomime to music and comedy. It also has celebrity appearances – such as one by John Challis later this year. It also hosts film screenings organised by Thame Cinema For All, including recent releases such as The Breadwinner, an animated film about an 11-year-old girl living in Afghanistan.

The Thame Museum exhibits include fascinating glimpses of life 400 years ago that can be viewed with 21st century technology. It also has a regular programme of talks such as one coming later this autumn on ‘The Canal That Thame Never Had’.

The spokesman added: “We’d like to help the Players Theatre and Thame Museum by introducing them to a wider audience and letting people know what wonderful cultural and historical resources we have on our doorstep. So we’ve put together a survey that we’d like as many people as possible to complete, so you help by taking part. It doesn’t matter whether you’re aware of either the theatre or the museum or whether you’ve visited either in the past three years - all feedback is welcome. It takes less than 5 minutes to complete the survey.

“You might find something you didn’t know you could get in Thame, whether it’s the chance to experience great stand-up comedy every month, see brilliant films from Ladybird to On Chesil Beach, look at original Elizabethan wall paintings or hear about the history of plastic.”

The survey is open until the end of October, and to remind you to take part, you’ll find a link on social media too.

Find the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/C7T8FJB