Swimmers in Thame take a dive into history

Talented young swimmers in Thame have been making history in a brand new event held in town.

More than 120 youngsters took part in the first ever swimming gala hosted by the Thame Swimming Club, providing a great experience in competition for up and coming stars.

Thame Swimming Club

The club held its first Junior Development Meet at Thame Leisure Centre on Sunday, May 20, welcoming 126 young swimmers.

They were aged between 8 and 12 years old and travelled from four other clubs at Witney, Bicester, Newport Pagnell and Didcot.

They competed in five events - the 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 50m breaststroke, 50m butterfly and the 100m individual medley, accumulating in nearly 500 individual entries.

A club spokesman said: “The meet was designed to give the younger swimmers a chance to compete against swimmers from other clubs and give them valuable experience for the future.

“There were many impressive swims with nearly all the swimmers achieving at least one - if not several - personal best times.

“Thame Swimming Club would like to thank all those who made this event possible including all the volunteers and officials who gave up their valuable time, Thame Leisure Centre for hosting the event and Sundance Pools the club’s sponsor.

“We are already looking forward to planning our next event.”

Thame Swimming Club is a friendly competitive swimming club, affiliated to Swim England, the national governing body of swimming in England. Visit http://www.thameswimmingclub.co.uk