Swimmers from Thame qualify for national finals

Young swimmers from Thame have been splashing their way into the history books.

Pupils from Lord Williams’s School qualified for the first time in its history to participate in the England School Swimming Associations national finals at the Olympic Aquatic Centre held on Saturday, November 17, when 165 schools took part.

The Secondary Schools Team Relay Championships is the longest running championship series organised by the ESSA. It is open to secondary school aged swimmers from across England, including state, public and home-schooled students.

Teams compete in 4x50m freestyle and medley relays. The championships are run as a national final with competing schools determined by the fastest times achieved in a qualifying round organised by the ESSA divisions .

Over a thousand school teams participated in the qualifying rounds at gala locations across the country.

The Lord Williams’s team - Josh Williams, Matt Evans, Elliott Riley-Brown, Arran Parmar and Ben Rose - finished an impressive 25th in the medley relay and 26th in the freestyle relay. The team thanks Thame Swimming club, whose support has promoted swimming both in school and the community.