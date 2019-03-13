Swimathon in Thame raises more than £4k for charity

Around 100 swimmers taking part in the Thame Swimathon swam almost 36 miles and raised over £4,000 for charity.

The swimmers were grouped in 18 teams for the 7th edition of the Thame Swimathon held at Thame Leisure Centre on Sunday, March 3.

The event was possible due to generous local sponsors - Thame Leisure Centre, Haddenham Beer Festivals Trust, Aston Hearing who covered the costs to hire the swimming pool. Most of the costs of the medals awarded to the participants were covered by Ignite Sport.

The teams swam 2,311 swimming pool lengths, which are the equivalent to almost 36 miles.

The fun and fundraising event organised by the Rotary Club of Thame & District was supported by other local groups - Thame Lions, Thame Inner Wheel, as well as family members and friends of Thame Rotarians.

At the end of each hourly swimming session, Ann Midwinter, Mayor of Thame, awarded medals to all swimmers.

Ann said: “I would like to thank the Rotary Club of Thame & District for organising such a brilliant event. It was such pleasure to see to see young and old having such a healthy and enjoyable time with support of families who come along to the swimathon to cheer and help raise money for charity too.”

Thame Swimming Club participated with 7 teams at the event which represents a great opportunity to raise funds for their own club. One of their teams reached the biggest number of lengths swum among all 18 teams, at 218.

Barley Hill School participated with 5 teams this year. Jo Sackett, Barley PTFA Trustee, said: “Yet another fantastic event organised and run by the Rotary. The 5 teams from Barley Hill School thoroughly enjoyed themselves, raised a phenomenal amount of money and can’t wait for next year!”

Graham Colverson, president of the Rotary Club of Thame & District, swam with his son and four grandchildren. He said: “Now in its seventh year, Thame Swimathon has become a major annual event for our Rotary Club. It provides an opportunity for many youngsters and adults to have fun and raise money, which is divided between local charities supported by our club and the participants own preferred charities. I would like to thank everyone who has taken part this year, including the sponsors - not only those that help teams raise money but also those that support the cost of running the event - without them, we would be unable to run this popular activity.”

The total amount raised so far by the teams exceeds £4,000. The public can still donate online towards their favourite teams by March 17. The links to the teams’ fundraising pages can be found on www.thame.rotary1090.org onto the Thame Swimathon section. More photos capturing the event can be found on www.facebook.com/thamerotary