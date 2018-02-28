Swimathon in Thame raises more than £4k as swimmers cover almost 41 miles

More than £4,000 has been raised so far as swimmers splashed it out at the sixth Thame Swimathon, covering almost 41 miles.

The fun fundraiser, organised by Thame Rotary, took place at Thame Leisure Centre on Sunday, February 25.

The event was possible due to generous local sponsors, including Thame Leisure Centre, Haddenham Beer Festivals Trust, Aston Hearing, and Ignite Sport, who kindly covered most of the costs so that more money can be directed towards good causes.

The event received volunteer support from other local groups including Thame Lions, Thame Inner Wheel, Princes Risborough Rotary, Wheatley Park School Interact Club as well as family members and friends of Thame Rotarians.

Cllr Tom Wyse, Mayor of Thame, awarded medals to swimmers to recognise their fundraising and physical efforts. The Mayor said: “I really enjoyed visiting the Swimathon on Sunday. It was a great event to raise money for the charities. I wish I had the energy that all the swimmers possessed.”

Jo Sackett, of Barley Hill School PTFA, who recruited four teams of pupils from the largest Thame primary school, said: “It is such a pleasure to organise teams to take part in this wonderful event. Everyone is so enthusiastic, we raise an amazing amount of money and the children love every minute of it. Very proud of all of them and can’t wait for next year.”

Thame Swimming Club participated with 10 teams. Will Hard, the club’s communications manager, added: “Our swimmers had great fun at the Rotary Club of Thame Swimathon whilst raising money for worthwhile charities. Thank you to the Rotary Club for running such a well organised event. See you next year.”

Pete Quartly, who took part with his family for the first time, added: “This was a fantastic event, run very slickly and massively enjoyed by the family. Will be there next year.”

The teams swam 2,640 lengths which represent 66km or approximately 41 miles.

Most of the teams have taken the option to allocate 50% of the money raised towards their favourite cause, and 50% towards Thame Rotary’s main local charity, SeeSaw.

John Singer, president of the Rotary Club of Thame, said: “It’s been another highly successful fundraising Thame Swimathon. Everyone involved on Sunday seemed to be having a great time with plenty of enthusiastic support from family and friends - a really great advert for the communities of Thame and its neighbouring villages.”

The amount raised by the teams so far exceeds £4,000 and the public can donate up to March 5 at www.thame.rotary1090.org

Visit www.facebook.com/thamerotary