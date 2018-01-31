Sunshine fun for marathon runner appealing for support in Thame

A man well known for fundraising in Thame is appealing for support as he trains for this year’s London Marathon in a crazy outfit.

Philip Rose says he is planning to do what many people consider unthinkable - he is training to become the fastest Little Miss Sunshine in the London Marathon on April 22.

He will be running the city race to raise money for Children With Cancer UK and decided to do something a little different from the start.

He said: “I have run the London Marathon three times previously, so decided this year I needed to do something a little different if I was to raise £2,500 in four months.

“My challenge, which many people have told me is totally mad, is to run the marathon dressed as ‘Little Miss Sunshine’.”

Over the next three months you may see Philip out running most days around the Thame area – sometimes incognito and at others times disguised as Little Miss Sunshine!

On Saturday mornings, if you are up early enough, you will also be able to catch sight of the business coach from Long Crendon occasionally at the Aylesbury Parkrun.

For businesses there are opportunities for corporate sponsorship - you can claim a promotional ‘space’ on the Little Miss Sunshine outfit during Philip’s training. If you can help, call on 0771 283 1775 or email to philsmarathon@outlook.com

To donate to this charity visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/PhilRoseVLM2018, or text RUNA96 to 70070 stating how much you want to give.

Almost 4,000 children and young people are diagnosed with cancer every year in the UK. Children With Cancer UK is a charity dedicated to the fight against childhood cancer, aiming to determine the causes, find cures and provide care for children with the disease.

Children With Cancer UK was formed in 1987 after leukaemia claimed the life of 14-year-old Paul O’Gorman. Within weeks of his death his parents, Eddie and Marion, started fundraising. Just nine months later, another devastating blow struck the family when Paul’s sister Jean was also killed by cancer.

It was while in hospital that Paul noticed the difficulties children faced battling leukaemia and asked his parents to help other children. This was the start of Paul’s incredible legacy for children with cancer.

In November 1987, just days after Jean’s death, Eddie and Marion met Diana, Princess of Wales. Deeply moved by the double tragedy, she helped to establish this charity.

Visit https://www.childrenwithcancer.org.uk