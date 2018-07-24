Summer fun day and dog show to boost funds for Blue Cross animal charity at Lewknor

Enjoy a summer fun day and raise much needed funds for the animals care for at Blue Cross Lewknor.

The charity is holding the family event on Sunday, July 29 at Lewknor Village Hall on the High Street.

There will be a barbecue along with a fun dog show, raffle, games and stalls at the event, which will take place from 11am until 3pm.

Admission is £1, free for children under 12, with all funds raised on the day going to Blue Cross to help the pet charity care for even more cats, dogs and small animals that arrive at the centre.

Clare Cruttenden, manager at Blue Cross Lewknor rehoming centre, said: “We are really looking forward to this year’s event and hope to see lots of animal lovers join us on the day.

“Every penny raised goes towards helping us look after the many pets we take in and rehome each year.”

Blue Cross does not receive any government funding so it relies on the support of the public and events like this to continue its vital work.

For more information on the event contact Blue Cross at Lewknor on 0300 777 1500. You can also keep up with the latest centre news on the centre’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bluecrosslewknor