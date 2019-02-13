Students explore their futures at careers evening in Thame

Hundreds of students and their parents had a great opportunity to explore career and study choices in Thame.

The Sports Hall at Lord Williams’s Lower School was transformed into a colourful, buzzing exhibition space for the school’s annual careers evening, Future Fest, on Wednesday, February 6.

More than 800 students and parents gathered information and talked to employers and study providers about future career options.

Future Fest is the largest careers event in the area, hosting stands for over 80 local businesses, colleges, universities and training providers.

Parents accompanying their children to the event found it useful to learn about the career options available and one said: “We’ve collected lots of useful information and have been impressed by the range of employers represented at Future Fest.”

The event provides a fantastic opportunity for young people to talk directly to people in the career sector in which they are interested. Whether it’s to ask for a work experience opportunity, to find out if a university degree is required for a role, or the skills an employer is looking for, answers can be found at Future Fest.

Employers give their time to attend the event and share their enthusiasm for their career area. One said: “We always find Future Fest very valuable. It always results in high interest from the students and this has led to recruitment in previous years.”

Apprenticeships are an exciting and credible option for many young people to consider.

Two former LWS students, Tiffany and Ella, now work at Nielsen in Oxford and are part way through their degree apprenticeships. The girls joined Trisha from Ask Apprenticeships at the event to tell parents and students about the value of and opportunities available in apprenticeships.