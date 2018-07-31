Step it up for the pets in need this summer and help rehoming centre at Lewknor

Put your best foot forward this summer and help sick, injured and homeless pets cared for by the Blue Cross charity, which has a rehoming centre at Lewknor.

The pet charity is calling out for pet owners and animal lovers to raise money during the month-long ‘Steps for Pets’, challenging people to take extra steps each day to hit their targets and use these additional miles to help pets in need.

Participants can choose to take ‘Steps for Pets’ on their own, with a friend or in a group, and it can be as easy as adding extra steps on the daily dog walk or scale up and organise a bigger sponsored group walk – with or without a four legged friend.

The individual ‘steppers’ can set their own targets, or use a recommended daily target set by Blue Cross of as low as 5,000 or as high as 25,000.

Money raised by people taking part in this challenge helps pets like Cam, a one-year-old cat who came into the rehoming centre in Lewknor as a stray. Cam is a very playful chap who is desperate to find a loving home, and is featured below.

The fundraising pack, which is free, includes everything needed to organise sponsored events and a letter from Blue Cross Rehoming Ambassador, Pam Ferris as a ‘thank you’ for signing up to help pets. This year, people can purchase pedometers and t-shirts on the Blue Cross website*

There are lots of lovely walks to take dogs on and build up steps taken for this challenge and people can find pet-friendly walks on the Blue Cross website.

Jenna Martyn, senior rehoming manager at Blue Cross, said: “All money raised throughout Steps for Pets month will go to helping the smallest hamster to the biggest horse and lots of pets in between at the Blue Cross rehoming centre. We couldn’t do the work we do without the public taking up these challenges and raising money for the pets in our care. Good luck to all involved, and thank you.”

Blue Cross reminds all dog walkers taking part in the Steps for Pets challenge to always be mindful of the heat and the effect on their four legged friends. Heatstroke can be extremely dangerous for pets so it is essential you walk dogs in cool weather, keep them hydrated and always speak to a vet if you see any signs.

For more information on Steps for Pets and to download a pack, visit www.bluecross.org.uk/stepsforpets

For more advice on keeping your pet safe in summer visit www.bluecross.org.uk/summer or to make a donation towards caring for sick, injured and homeless pets visit www.bluecross.org.uk