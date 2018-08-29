Star chefs prep up for Thame Food Festival

Joining the delights of the many new features at Thame Food Festival next month will be some old faces including a brim full of chef stars and Michelin stars.

Familiar favourites will be delivering fabulous demonstrations including Raymond Blanc, Benoit Blin, Jane Devonshire and Jane Beedle, plus new faces such as Martha Collison and Candice Brown.

These many star chefs and bakers will also be joined by the much celebrated and regular feature at Thame Food Festival - Chris Wheeler.

Chris is the executive chef at Stoke Park Spa and Country Club, set among 300 acres of glorious parkland, lakes, historic gardens and monuments.

He will be featuring on both the Magimix demonstration stage and on the Stoke Park stand where he will be joined by a number of guest chefs showcasing signature dishes using Quality Standard Mark beef and lamb. He will also be promoting his debut cookbook, The Ginger Chef ‘Served Up’.

Another frequent visitor to Thame Food Festival returning is the Belazu Ingredient Company which sources and produces authentic Mediterranean ingredients. Their extensive range of fresh olives, oils, vinegars, Mediterranean vegetables, pestos, nuts and culinary pastes are popular with high-end restaurants and hotels as well as featuring in Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Ocado and independent retailers across the UK. This year Belazu are bringing an array of their delicious ingredients, including a new product line that’s launching in September.

Other familiar friends of Thame Food Festival that are returning include FestivAles with their pop-up pub and botanical gin garden, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre supporting the shuttle bus service, Pinkster Gin with their celebration of all things gin and Bell of Thame with their Clementi Pizza demonstrations.

In its 11th year, this year’s event will be held on the Thame Show Ground on September 29 and 30.

Visit www.thamefoodfestival.co.uk