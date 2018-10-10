Stage is set for a feast of culture at Thame Arts and Literature Festival

It has finally arrived - a feast of culture is promised as the curtain is about to be raised on the popular Thame Arts and Literature Festival.

Leading historians, expert scientists, celebrated actors, famous biographers, thrill-seeking adventurers, superb musicians, playwrights, poets and crime writers - there’s much on offer with something for everyone to enjoy.

The festival opens on Thursday, October 18 and runs until Sunday, October 21, with events at venues across the town.

Big attractions this year are Mary Robinson, Lucy Worsley, John Crace, Jasper Winn, Opera Anywhere, Oxus, Johnny Johnson and, as always, the traditional Rumsey’s Tea Concert- all sell-out events - but there are lots more events with tickets available.

Tim Dee, well-known BBC radio producer, writer and birdwatcher, will interview former president of Ireland, Mary Robinson about her latest book, Climate Justice. Mary is flying in especially for the TAL event.

Tim Dee’s latest book, Landfill, is a ground-breaking one which confronts our waste making species through the extraordinary and fascinating life of gulls.

Between events rest your weary feet at the TAL Visitor Hub hosted by Patrician Press in The Stables at the James Figg, where you can relax, enjoy refreshments and plan where to go next. More details and full programme at https://talfestival.org/

The Thame Art Crawl returns too this year - full details at thameartcrawl.com