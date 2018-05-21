Spring gardening tips from Chinnor housebuilder

With the better weather here at last, now’s the time to get your outdoor space looking its best.

Bloor Homes South Midlands, which operates the Windmill Chase development in Chinnor, has published its top five gardening tips to create luscious lawns and blooming borders.

Lawns: Spring is the time to give your lawn an early boost. Regular mowing, at least once a week, is required. An application of a feed and weed/moss killer is also the best way to ensure a good lawn.

If your lawn has large amounts of moss, scarifying is beneficial.

Soil: Add organic material like compost or manure, and a fertiliser may be required to increase the health of the soil and the life of your plants.

Think about adding mulch to your flowerbeds to prevent weeds and diseases, and maintain moisture levels and an even temperature.

Trimming: Plants that survived the winter will need to be pruned. Blooming plants should be pruned straight after they bloom to avoid cutting off future flowers. Summer plants should be pruned in early spring.

Planting: Now is an excellent time for planting new shrubs and bulbs. When selecting plants for the garden, take care to choose species such as forsythia, camellia, magnolia or pieris that will give you continuous colour throughout the year, through both flowers and foliage.

Vegetable Garden: For anyone with a vegetable garden, now is the time it should be cultivated, incorporating a good well-rotted manure. Make sure you sow salad crops in succession at 14-day intervals to give a crop throughout the summer months.