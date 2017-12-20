Speakers club welcomes guests to first meeting of new year

Members of Thame Speakers Club are inviting visitors to attend as guests at the first meeting in 2018.

The first get-together of the new year is on Wednesday, January 10, and will take place at the new centrally located venue of the Cross Keys Pub.

The club is welcoming people to turn up for free if they are interested in seeing what goes on. Meetings are held every 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month from 7.45pm until 9.45pm with drinks afterwards.

A club spokesman said: “Whether you’re wanting to better your business skills, nail a wedding speech, or simply untie your tongue, the club offers a hugely supportive environment, with members of all abilities who are absolutely committed to helping each other become better speakers and leaders.

“Don’t worry, you’re not going to forced onto the stage against your will - there’s no pressure to speak, unless you want to.”