Solicitors returns to Princes Risborough office after 23 years

A law firm in Thame is returning to reopen its Princes Risborough office.

Lightfoots Solicitors LLP will be opening a new High Street office in Princes Risborough on Tuesday, May 8

The firm, already a major employer in Thame, plans continued expansion and investment in the local area in the coming years.

The new office is located at 28 High Street – the very same building that Lightfoots occupied up until 1995.

Joe Middleton, partner at Lightfoots, said: “We are excited to be returning to Princes Risborough. Our new office is located in the centre of the town offering expert legal advice to local people and businesses together with the same high level of personal service associated with our existing Thame office.”

The office will be headed by Samantha Bellia, a partner at Lightfoots. Her team will specialise in residential conveyancing and property law, however the full range of legal services Lightfoots Solicitors offer will be available.

Samantha said: “Princes Risborough and the surrounding villages are in a location that have seen and will continue to see a substantial amount of development and investment into the infrastructure over the coming years.

“We believe the time is right to return to the heart of the town and look forward to becoming part of the local business community.”

Lightfoots was established over 150 years ago and now employs more than 100 staff across four offices in Thame and Princes Risborough. To find out more about Lightfoots please visit www.lightfoots.co.uk