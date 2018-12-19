Sleep-out by team from Thame company raises over £3k for homeless youth

Staff from a company in Thame have braved a night out in the cold to help homeless youth.

The team from Lightfoots solicitors held a sleep-out on a cold winter’s night which has raised more than £3,000 for End Youth Homelessness (EYH), a UK-wide membership movement of local charities.

Armed with sleeping bags and makeshift cardboard shelters, the 12 volunteers slept ‘rough’ in the grounds of Thame Sports Club.

Chairman of Thame Bowls Club and former BBC weather presenter, Bill Giles OBE, provided the team with a pre-event weather forecast of clear skies until rain at 5:04am, which was optimistically laughed off.

At 5:03am some team members were awake, and still dry - but then right on cue the pitter patter of rainfall could be heard and felt, as predicted so accurately!

The event was organised by Lightfoots, with help from the sports club, as part of the nationwide Mortgage Sleep-Out event. In total, over 1,000 participants slept out in various locations across the country, raising over £100,000 in the process.

Over 86,000 young people experienced homelessness in the UK last year and it costs a EYH charity £25 per day to put a roof over a young person’s head and give them the healthcare, education and employment they need to turn their lives around.

Matt Sweet, Lightfoots marketing manager and event organiser, said: “End Youth Homelessness is a fantastic organisation who support young homeless people with a variety of short term and long term initiatives. While we cannot replicate the harsh reality of genuine homelessness, this event has raised money and awareness for those in need of urgent support.”

Donations can still be made on the Lightfoots Just Giving Page - https://www.justgiving.com/lightfoots-solicitors

EYH provides a national platform to raise awareness, share experience and generate income. Funds raised help charities improve sustainability, capacity and services in extremely challenging times.

