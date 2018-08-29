Singing workshop in Thame to help people in need

People are invited to a one-day singing workshop to learn songs and take part in a concert in the evening.

A new group, ‘Come and Sing Thame”’ is running the event on Saturday, September 15 at St Mary’s Church, Thame.

Participants will learn 14 songs on the theme of Hope and Love, taught and conducted by Helen Swift from Thame Choral Society, Oxford Welsh Male Voice Choir and Towcester Choral Society.

It aims to raise money through enjoying singing to help people in need, and the charities are SharingLife Trust, Thame (food poverty) and Wycombe Homeless Connection.

Songs include items by The Beatles, Abba, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Mozart and songs from the shows - Carousel, 42nd Street - plus a newly composed piece, Hope by Stephen Bartlet-Jones, African marimbas with Jan Merrow-Smith and more.

The cost is £20 for everything including music, and audience tickets for the concert are £10. The day for singers starts at 9.45am with registration and the concert is at 7.30pm.

Contact Ralph on 07790 498718 or email comeandsingthame@gmail.com to take part and book to secure a place.