Sign up now for this summer’s Thame 10k road race

It’s time to sign up once again for one of the highlights on Thame’s sporting calendar.

The popular Thame 10k road race takes place on Sunday, June 30 and runners are being urged to get their names in as soon as possible.

The race is limited to 1,000 entrants and last year’s event was booked up well in advance.

Thame’s largest mass participation sporting event is organised by Thame Runners and has been taking place since 1985. It has grown to be one of the key sporting fixtures in Thame with runners pounding a course through the town centre to Towersey and back along the Phoenix Trail.

Thame Runners allocate any surplus funds to local charities.

The race starts at 9.30am from Thame Leisure Centre and there will be no entries on race day.

Last year this race was full before the end of May so you are encouraged to enter early to avoid disappointment.

Please enter online at website www.eventbrite.co.uk