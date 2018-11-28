Sign up for charity road run around Thame in aid of cancer research

A charity road run is being held around Thame on Sunday, December 16.

Organiser Jesse Smith of AgriSocial is inviting people to take part in the event, which will set off from Thame Show Ground, Kingsey Road, at 11am.

The road run will be raising funds for Cancer Research UK, and last year the event raised over £6,000 for the air ambulance.

Entry is £10 per vehicle and driver and those not taking part are welcome to contribute.

There will be a Christmas fancy dress prize for the best dressed on the run, plus a raffle and auction on the day.

All application forms and funds should be handed in when signing in on the day, before 10.30am. No discount for multiple vehicle entries.

All enquiries to Jesse on 0746 366 1684.