Shoppers in Thame help spread some Christmas cheer to those in need

Kind-hearted shoppers in Thame have helped spread some festive cheer to people in need this Christmas.

Thanks to the generosity of many people living and shopping in the town, a total of 135 households in the area have received a box of Christmas goodies to help them enjoy the festive season.

Sharing Life Trust and the Red Kite Family Centre staff and volunteers joined forces to manage a collection point outside the Thame Waitrose store on three separate days in the run-up to Christmas.

Donations included 214 jars of jam or honey, 200 selection boxes of biscuits, 214 chocolate sweet selection boxes, 112 Christmas puddings, 123 Christmas cakes and 270 boxes of mince pies!

John Hulett, organiser of Community Christmas in a Box, said: “So many people wanted to help us and were really generous with their donations.

“135 households, the most we have ever had, were nominated by many of our partner agencies, ensuring that the boxes go to people who will really benefit from receiving them.

“I want to say a big thank you to all the volunteers who helped with packing and to everyone who has donated items for this project.

“You have all helped to give a happier Christmas to individuals and families in our community who will find it hard to afford the extras that we all like to enjoy at this time of year.”