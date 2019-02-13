Share some love with Thame’s loneliest pets - Hattie the terrier has been waiting over 100 days for a new home

Could a pet be your pawfect match? Thame’s’s loneliest cats and dogs are looking for love this Valentine’s Day.

They are hoping you will blow a kiss in their direction this Valentine’s Day and give them the loving home they deserve.

It comes as a survey by the national pet charity Blue Cross finds that pets can make people happier than a partner.

Nearly one in three pet owners said their pets made them smile more than their partners, while 32% thought their pet was better at making them feel less stressed.

More than a quarter of owners (28%) said their pet was better at comforting them, while 20% said they thought their pet was a better listener than a partner.

At Blue Cross’s two rehoming centres on Shilton Road in Burford and London Road in Lewknor, some cats and dogs have been waiting for a loving new home for more than 150 days. Could you be their pawfect match this Valentine’s Day?

Beautiful five year old Jack Russell Terrier Bella has been waiting for a new home at Burford for 151 days, while bouncy two year old Lurcher Rocky has been keeping his paws crossed for 137 days.

Meanwhile at Lewknor five year old Jack Russell Terrier Hattie has been waiting for a new home for 115 days, while one year old cat Domino has been looking for 92 days.

Jenna Martyn, Senior Rehoming Manager at Blue Cross, said: “We’re really hoping we can find these pets their perfect match this Valentine’s.

“They would each make someone a wonderful loving companion. Here at Blue Cross we know how much a pet can change someone’s life and we hope the right homes will come along for these cats and dogs this Valentine’s Day.”

If you could offer a Blue Cross pet a home or want to find out more information about the charity then visit www.bluecross.org.uk