Seagulls land at school in Thame for a fun-filled show

Children at a school in Thame have helped to spread smiles to refugees around the world.

Bread and Roses for Refugees – Thame, which was formed in 2016 by five friends and is growing steadily, organises local events to support charities working directly with refugees around the world.

Flying Seagulls perform at John Hampden School

Their latest venture has been a huge success thanks to children and parents at John Hampden Primary School in Thame.

The team arranged for children’s entertainers and magicians from The Flying Seagull Project to visit John Hampden to perform a spectacular hour long show for the whole school.

The children and teachers were not only treated to a fun filled show but also a presentation about what The Flying Seagull Project is all about.

The project was formed in 2008 to bring smiles and laughter to underprivileged, marginalised or suffering children around the world.

They have travelled to refugee camps and hospitals in Europe, Romania, Bangladesh and Ghana to name a few, as well as hospitals here in the UK.

In desperate situations when play can seem like a luxury, a band of entertainers from The Flying Seagulls aim to give those in need the opportunity to play and laugh and to “plant a seed to let their happiness grow”.

With donations from the school and other local residents, the team were able to raise over £1,700 for the Flying Seagull Project which will be put to work straight away, sending clowns and entertainers into refugee camps across Europe and the Middle East.

Group member Sally Hobson said: “We are so grateful and overwhelmed for the amazing support.”

You can help the project by donating directly to The Flying Seagulls through their website or hiring them for your next party.

If you would like to know more about Bread and Roses for Refugees, Thame please visit the facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Bread-and-Roses-for-Refugees-Thame-212820775738898/