Schoolgirl from Thame donates knee-length hair to charity helping ill children

A schoolgirl from Thame has raised hundreds of pounds to help children facing illness, by having her amazing long hair cut short.

Karolina Kocurek, aged 11, a pupil at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Thame, had knee length hair before her new look.

Karolina Kocurek

She decided to have her hair cut and donate it to The Little Princess Trust which provides the free wigs for children suffering with hair loss.

Karolina would like to encourage other girls who decided to cut their hair to donate them to The Little Princess Trust and help other children.

She also wanted to collect funds for the trust and you can support that at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/joanna-kocurek

Her mum Joanna said: “We would like to thank Alistair from Maze Hair in Thame for a perfect cut and for his great patience in the difficult moments just before the cut.

“We would also like to thank Fr David and all the lovely people from St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Thame who donated more then £400 for The Little Princess Trust.”