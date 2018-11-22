Santa brings early Christmas gift to heritage railway at Chinnor

A heritage railway run by volunteers has won a special award.

The influential rail lobbying group Railfuture made a special award to the Chinnor & Princes Risborough Railway (C&PRR) on November 10 at their annual awards ceremony in Reading.

Awards organiser Roger Blake said: “The judges were so impressed with the nominations this year that they decided to make two Special Awards. The Chinnor and Princes Risborough Railway won their award, received by chairman Danny Woodward, for reopening their heritage service into Princes Risborough mainline station in mid-August.”

It will now be possible to catch a steam hauled Santa Special at Princes Risborough for the very first time.

Santa inspected the new interchange at Princes Risborough and went on to Chinnor with Chiltern Railways recently on a special train and made announcements on the new platform.

You can join his train at Princes Risborough on Saturdays and Sundays December 1-2, and December 8-9 for the one-hour steam hauled special service.

Seats must be booked in advance via www.chinnorrailway.co.uk and to celebrate the award and operating these first Santa Specials from Princes Risborough there is £2 reduction per person.

C&PRR chairman Danny Woodward said: “The CPRR is a 100% volunteer operated railway and the award is a fantastic and timely recognition of volunteers’ efforts who have been greatly supported by Chiltern Railways and Network Rail in delivering the project over the last few years.”

Santa’s visitors can travel by Chiltern Railways services to Princes Risborough from all stations between Oxford, Banbury, Bicester, Aylesbury and High Wycombe.