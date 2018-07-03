Runners pace it out on biggest Thame 10k

The popular Thame 10k saw 880 runners cross the finishing line, with the biggest race ever held.

The race on Sunday, June 24, was held in warm rather than baking hot conditions.

Thame 10k - ladies at 9km point. Picture: Barry Cornelius

First runner across the line was Karl Spielman in 33:37, and first lady was Sophie Carter from Woodstock Harriers in 39:58.

As well as local running clubs making Thame 10k part of their race schedule, for many the Thame 10k is their first race. Many local residents return each year and the popular event was sold out three weeks beforehand.

Thame Runners, the event organisers, are seeing running becoming more popular and are encouraging people across a wide range of capabilities to discover and enjoy the physical and social aspects of belonging to a friendly running club. They are running a number of open events over the summer for runners to try their training sessions.

Club chairman, Andrew Newton, said: “We want people of all abilities to get involved. We often see runners in Thame who might not know Thame has a running club which has been established for over 30 years.

Thame 10k. Picture Barry Cornelius

“Whether you’re brand new or a seasoned runner, Thame Runners really does have something for everyone. We’re a friendly bunch and love to share our passion for running with others.”

Visit www.Thamerunners.co.uk or find them on Facebook ‘Thame Runners’.