Rugby stars from Thame retain their Chairman’s Cup

Sporting stars at a school in Thame have retained a coveted trophy they won last season.

The rugby team from John Hampden School reached the final of the Chairman’s Cup once again, ensuring it will stay among the silverware back home.

The team returned to the 2018 Chairman’s Cup held at Iffley Road Sports Ground in Oxford on Wednesday, May 23, to defend their title.

Already South Oxfordshire School Games and Chinnor RFC Primary Schools Tag Rugby Tournament winners and unbeaten in all their games, they set their sights on the cup.

The Chairman’s Cup was won last year with a last-minute golden try from fly-half Jacob Bailey and the team were determined to bring it home again, albeit with a little less drama.

They entered the final unbeaten and went on to win 7 - 6 against Sibford Gower.

David Nutt, head of sports at John Hampden, said: “We are proud of our sports programme at John Hampden and the dedication, determination and passion shown by both the staff and children have paid off, we couldn’t be prouder of them.

“This is an outstanding achievement for the school’s club and their coaches Sam Hawthorn and Kevin Parker who have given up their time to coach the children in the wind, rain, snow and sun and have played an enormous part in their success.”