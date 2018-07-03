Royal kittens found dumped in box in care of charity at Lewknor

Six kittens named after members of the Royal family are now in the care of Blue Cross pet charity after being found dumped in a box outside a charity shop.

Kate, William, Charlotte, Meghan, Harry and Doria were found outside a PDSA shop in London, and brought into pet charity Blue Cross’s animal hospital.

They have now been transferred to the pet charity’s rehoming centre in Lewknor, .

Hannah Owen, animal welfare assistant at Blue Cross Lewknor, said: “They are getting on really well here at the centre and are typical cute and crazy kittens.

“Every year we see an influx of kittens at our rehoming centres and animal hospitals. We would remind owners to make sure they get their pets neutered to prevent unwanted litters and also ensure their pets stay healthy.”

If you’re looking for advice on rehoming a cat from Blue Cross visit www.bluecross.org.uk/rehome/cat