Rotary help fight threat of strokes with free checks for residents around Thame

Free blood pressure sessions are being held in Thame to help people in danger of suffering stroke.

The Stroke Association and Rotary Clubs of Thame and District and Haddenham and District are calling on residents in the Thame area to help the two organisations conquer stroke by getting their blood pressure checked.

Residents in Thame, Haddenham, Chinnor, Long Crendon and neighbouring villages can have a free blood pressure check on Saturday, April 13 between 10am and 2pm at the Co-Operative supermarket in Thame.

The number of people diagnosed as having high blood pressure has increased consistently since 2005. In England alone, more than five and a half million people remain undiagnosed and untreated for the condition – making them ticking time bombs for stroke.

Amanda Watkin, general secretary at Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland, said: “Know Your Blood Pressure Day, on April 13 2019, is all about raising awareness of the link between high blood pressure and stroke and getting people to have theirs checked. Rotary is supporting the Stroke Association with blood pressure events throughout April and the rest of the year. Stroke strikes every five minutes in the UK, but with events like these, we hope to change this. A blood pressure test is quick and painless, and it could save your life.”

Alexis Kolodziej, deputy director of policy at the Stroke Association, said: “High blood pressure often has no symptoms, and yet it’s much more common than most people think. We know that most strokes can and should be prevented and that’s why we’re urging everyone to have theirs checked. A blood pressure check only takes a moment, and is a simple way to reduce your risk of stroke.”

The results of the 2018 Know Your Blood Pressure event in Thame were the following: 65 people had their blood pressure taken, of which 43 needed no further action, 5 required an urgent follow up with their GP within a week, and 17 required a follow up with their GP within a month.