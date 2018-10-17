Rotary Club of Thame and District celebrate landmark year with special guests

Members of the Rotary Club of Thame and District have been celebrating a landmark year with a host of guests.

The club marked thes 50th anniversary of its charter on October 7, 1968, with a lunch attended by past and present members, representatives from other local clubs and family and friends.

Guests of honour at the celebration on Saturday, October 6, included Gillian Pearce, the District Governor for Thames Valley Rotary District, and Geoff Goodall, one of the founder members of the club, who recounted tales of ‘the early days’.

Entertainment included a magician who circulated amongst the guests and the Thame Children’s Choir sang a selection of songs including the number 1 of October 7, 1968. A donation was made to them by way of thanks for their contribution.

Graham Colverson, club president, told guests: “I felt it was only right that this milestone in our history should be recognised and I am delighted that everyone enjoyed themselves on the day. Whilst the club has experienced the ups and downs typical of many organisations, the principle of ‘Service above Self’ has always been at the centre of what we do.

“Our focus has been to assist the local community and to provide selective and targeted help overseas. Children are often given priority when deciding how support should be distributed. Fundraising has been an integral part of our activities, although we do also provide hands on assistance or make available facilities for the collection of items no longer wanted by their owners.

“We are supported by the local Inner Wheel club and last year we inaugurated our first Interact Club at Wheatley Park School. Without their support, we would not be able to do many of the things we do, and I thank them for all for their involvement with the club.”

Graham added: “Our biggest challenge today is common amongst many clubs - how to secure new members to ensure future growth, service and friendship. This is something we are reviewing and will be working on over the coming months and years. I would like to thank all members, past and present, who have enabled this club to continue serving the community of Thame, surrounding districts and around the world.”

To find out more about the Rotary Club of Thame & District, which meets at the Spread Eagle Hotel, or to seek becoming a member, visit www.thame.rotary1090.org or follow us on www.facebook.com/thamerotary