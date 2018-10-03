Romantic theme for Thame Chamber Choir during festival concert

Love is in the air for Thame Chamber Choir as it presents romantic music during the town’s Arts and Literature Festival.

Love is a subject that has inspired poets and composers from time immemorial – and is also the subject of Thame Chamber Choir’s concert at 8pm on Saturday, October 20, in St Mary’s Church, Thame.

The concert is part of the 2018 Thame Arts and Literature Festival which runs from October 18-21 at a number of venues around the town.

Together with international tenor Adrian Thompson, the choir will be presenting music and words on the theme of love, by composers as diverse as Monteverdi, Holst, Brahms, Eric Whitacre and Jerome Kern, interspersed with poetry and prose.

The evening will take the audience from love’s first bloom, through lust, including some rather risqué words - fortunately in Italian! - partnership, betrayal and on to love in old age - and beyond.

The choir is directed by Duncan Aspden,accompanied by pianist Anna Markland.

Tickets are available from the TAL Box Office, price £10, and at the door price £12. Tickets are free for under 18s. The concert is supported by Richardsons Chartered Accountants.

For further information contact Peter Smith on 01844 212900, 07785 258156, or email peter@pjs-marketing.co.uk

Visit www.thamechamberchoir.org and for more about the festival visit https://talfestival.org/