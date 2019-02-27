Rock band with unique style to round off First Thursday Music Club in Thame

A rock band from Oxford will be rounding off the next First Thursday Music Club night in Thame.

The evening of music with open mic is at The Stables, at the James Figg Pub on Thursday, March 7 at 8pm, and players can sign up between 7.30pm and 7.45pm.

A fantastic, eclectic, array of music and musicians will be appearing – culminating with a set from The 2 Strokes.

They are a three-piece British rock band from Oxford, and have a unique style of music, mostly original, with the occasional cover from one of their influencers such as The Jam, The Lambrettas and Ocean Colour Scene to name but a few.

Prior to that, Raji, The Blue Jays and Waterfahl are all booked to play - as well as JAE who is signed to BFS Records in Thame and will be playing his own broad range of music from evocative folk to acoustic punk.

The First Thursday Music Club still offers the opportunity for artists to play live in front of a warm and appreciative audience.

The club maintains the ‘Open Mic’ section of the evening where slots will always be available in the first hour on a ‘first come, first served’ basis with player sign-up by 7.30pm.

The club has a full house PA system with keyboard, bass amp, guitar amp and jazz drum kit (bring breakables!) all set up on stage and ready to go.

Another eclectic evening is guaranteed and admission is free.

Visit https://the2strokes.webs.com/ and https://artists.nme.com/artist/jae/