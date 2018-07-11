Roads close as Thame becomes a top sporting attraction

Youngsters of all ages enjoyed some sport in the street in Thame.

This was the third year in a row that Manoj Parmar has closed the town centre for a sporting event, which took place on the evening of Friday, June 29, with a total of 15 sports clubs joining the occasion.

Manoj said: “There was a huge turnout from the children of Thame and the surrounding areas. It was great to see so many kids in the High Street with a live steel band.”

Among special guests joining the Mayor of Thame Cllr Ann Midwinter, were the chairman of South Oxfordshire District Council Lorraine Hillier, Oxfordshire County Council chairman Gill Sanders, and the Deputy Lieutenant of Oxfordshire Marie-Jane Barnett.

They all opened the event and toured around to visit the clubs attending and join in with a few of the sporting sessions. Before the event started the crowds sang the National Anthem.

Manoj said: “The event was a great success and it wouldn’t be possible without the continued support of the townspeople and the town council.

“A special thank you to our sponsors Kubota and Lightfoots for sponsoring the certificates for the children. A final thank you to MP Sports for providing all the free sports gifts for all the children! I hope that the kids use the gifts to help them become professional players in the future.”

Every child received a free sports gift, including tennis rackets, key-chains, badminton rackets, table tennis rackets, tennis balls and much more.

Manoj is planning a summer holiday cricket course at his new cricket ground, MP Sports Field, on Kingsey Road, for ages 6 to 13. For more information please visit www.mpsportscricketacademy.co.uk or call 01844 212226.