Rising stars on comedy circuit are coming to Thame

There’s a chance to see two rising stars of the comedy circuit in Thame early next month.

In the ‘Best of the Fringe’ comedy double bill at The Players Theatre, Robin Morgan and Tom Houghton will be on stage, on Sunday, February 3, at 7.45pm.

This is a chance to see two comedians with their acclaimed, sell-out Edinburgh 2018 shows.

Back by popular demand Robin Morgan brings his latest show ‘Honeymoon’, which is a follow-up to the fantastic show he brought in 2017.

Broadway Baby described Robin as ‘a phenomenal comic. Utterly hilarious’ and The Sunday Times gave him a 4 star review. As well as a stand up Robin writes for the BBC’s Have I Got News For You and The Mash Report. He’s also support for Ellie Taylor’s national tours and BBC1’s The Graham Norton Show.

Also on the double bill is Tom Houghton with his phenomenally successful second Edinburgh show ‘The Honourable’. The Telegraph gave the show four stars and said ‘This unexpected tour de force warrants a 21-gun salute’. The Metro also gave the show 4 stars and said that ‘Houghton is fast becoming a stand-up that oozes class.’

MC for the evening is popular local comedian Andy Gleeks.

Tickets are priced at £12 and available from Spear Travels on 01844 217228 or www.thameplayers.co.uk