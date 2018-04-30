REVEALED: 54 famous people you probably didn’t know were from Aylesbury

We Aylesburians are a proud bunch so when someone from our merry band makes it big, we like to shout it out from the rooftops.

But, as ever, there are some of our beloved sons and daughters who may have escaped your attention.

We’ve collected a few of them into one handy gallery of famous (or semi-famous in their own fields of work) people you probably don’t know are from Aylesbury Vale.

Some are very well known celebrities born in Aylesbury Vale - some are astonishing and others are simply notable locals.

Many of the names might just surprise you and it is quite some list with A listers from the world of art, TV and film, music, sport and politics.

There’s even a Titanic survivor in the mix.

The dictionary defiition for celebrity states:

- a famous person, especially in entertainment or sport. or

- the state of being well known.

It comes from late Middle English (in the sense ‘solemn ceremony’): from Old French celebrite or Latin celebritas, from celeber, celebr- ‘frequented or honoured’.

Nowadays you only have to appear on a reality TV show to achieve celebrity status it seems.

But whatever your take on celebrity one thing is for sure they get us talking so take a look at the list and let us know if we missed anyone by emailing editorial@bucksherald.co.uk

